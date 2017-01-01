AQUILA Magazine brings a unique blend of brain-stretching ideas and irreverent fun to thousands of young fans around the world every month. Full of exuberant articles and puzzles, it is beautifully illustrated throughout, and every magazine covers science, history and general knowledge.
● Intelligent reading for 8 – 12 year-olds
● Cool science and challenging projects
● Exciting new topic every issue
If you believe the experts (and at AQUILA we do!) the birds in your garden are actually dinosaurs just going about their business and MASQUERADING as common-or-garden everyday creatures! Can this be true?
Children can make a dinosaur skull (start saving your plastic milk bottles and used tea bags now!) and try finding some micro-meteorites in the garden water butt. PLUS: a run-down of the UK’s top ten fossil hotspots, with tips for finding some spectacular specimens.
Coming up next: Hong Kong, Mr Hawking’s BIG idea, Chocolate, Ancient Greece & The Elizabethans
Children will feel part of AQUILA’s special club with this welcome pack! The Passport encourages readers to write about themselves and to send in their letters to the magazine. There are also puzzles to solve - they can track down the clues on the Mammoth Wall Map.
Select the gift pack option when choosing your subscription and it will arrive with the first magazine.
Here are some frequently asked questions - just click the title to read. If your question is not answered here, please call us on 01323 431313 weekdays.
Buy any subscription and save 50% on back issues.
Discount automatically applied at checkout.
We are always happy to take your order directly over the phone. Our office hours are 9am - 4pm weekdays.E-mail us
We will reply as soon as we can.